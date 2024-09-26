ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $27.68 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

