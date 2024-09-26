ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $27.68 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About ENN Energy
