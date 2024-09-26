Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.69). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.65), with a volume of 42,873 shares changing hands.

Northbridge Industrial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £55.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.