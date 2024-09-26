WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 2,123.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

