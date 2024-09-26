WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 2,123.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $13.25.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
