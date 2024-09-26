Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.90

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.90 and traded as high as $34.29. Weyco Group shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 6,773 shares trading hands.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $102,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

