ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

