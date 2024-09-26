FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.24 and a 200-day moving average of $428.27. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.