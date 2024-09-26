Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Verastem has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

