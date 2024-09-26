2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $33,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,345.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 49.2% during the second quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 354.16%. Research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

