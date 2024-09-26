Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,539,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $70,916,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $61,972,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 800.0% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at about $25,098,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

