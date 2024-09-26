Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 329,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $12,241,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

