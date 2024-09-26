DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

SMAR opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 541.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 123,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

