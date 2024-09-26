Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,940.59

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,940.59 and traded as high as C$4,469.25. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,372.00, with a volume of 19,098 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,275.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4,248.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,940.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 133.4284873 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

