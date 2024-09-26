NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.09

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.09 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.32). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.27), with a volume of 262,482 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.
In other news, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £175,907.76 ($235,548.69). Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
