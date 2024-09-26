Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.73

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.73 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.55). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.55), with a volume of 42,278 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.62) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.73. The company has a market capitalization of £303.38 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,176.47%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

