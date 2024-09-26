Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $935.22

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 935.22 ($12.52) and traded as high as GBX 949.50 ($12.71). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 948 ($12.69), with a volume of 495,024 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.73) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($14.09) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unite Group

Unite Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,554.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 935.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 5,901.64%.

Insider Activity at Unite Group

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 900 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($33,466.79). 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unite Group

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.