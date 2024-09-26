Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $525.12

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.12 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 559.71 ($7.49). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 555.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 1,992,620 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.76) to GBX 510 ($6.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 604.50 ($8.09).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 550.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 26.65 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

