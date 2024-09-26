Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $620.06

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.06 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 673.97 ($9.02). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.86), with a volume of 56,747 shares trading hands.
Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £539.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,697.44 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomsbury Publishing
In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.55), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($557,358.25). Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomsbury Publishing
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.