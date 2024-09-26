Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.00 and traded as high as C$133.61. Cargojet shares last traded at C$131.57, with a volume of 33,170 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.55.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.886132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.83%.

Insider Activity at Cargojet

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

