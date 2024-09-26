RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.05

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$106.05 and traded as high as C$113.23. RB Global shares last traded at C$110.75, with a volume of 116,745 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

RB Global Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The stock has a market cap of C$20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.05.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.061008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total value of C$256,650.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

