Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.28

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.28 and traded as high as $63.39. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 13,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

