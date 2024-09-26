Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $570.04

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.04 ($7.63) and traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.82). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 639 ($8.56), with a volume of 150,819 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.70) to GBX 700 ($9.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Workspace Group

Workspace Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Workspace Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 625.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 570.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.90), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($28,417.65). In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 462 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.69) per share, with a total value of £2,998.38 ($4,014.97). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £21,222.30 ($28,417.65). Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.