Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $11,647,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after buying an additional 252,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

