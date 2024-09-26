Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.44.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of PRAX stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.72.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
