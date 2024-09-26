Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of -455.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

