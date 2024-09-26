Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Grab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.