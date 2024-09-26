Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,652 shares of company stock worth $650,564 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

