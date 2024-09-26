Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 27,471 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,632 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

