Aurora Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average daily volume of 2,781 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

