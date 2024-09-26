Investors Buy High Volume of United Airlines Call Options (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 60,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,163 call options.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.