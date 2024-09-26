Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,520 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $171,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 75,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,720,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after buying an additional 657,492 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YANG opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

