Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 44,099 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,653 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,227,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

