Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scholar Rock Put Options (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,296 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,387% compared to the typical volume of 289 put options.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 34.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.