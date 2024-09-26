Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.22 and traded as high as C$10.55. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 2,136,298 shares trading hands.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$946.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0603015 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

In related news, Director Chandra Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Also, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

