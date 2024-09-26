Denison Mines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,416 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Denison Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,293,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 960,585 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNN stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

