Short Interest in Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Drops By 33.3%

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aura Minerals Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
About Aura Minerals
