Comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$6.90 million ($0.73) -7.81 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.36

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67

U.S. Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.98%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 184.03%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than U.S. Gold.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -42.74% -32.16% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats U.S. Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.