Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 88,078 shares changing hands.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

