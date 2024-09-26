Traders Purchase Large Volume of SelectQuote Call Options (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,032 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 359% compared to the average volume of 1,097 call options.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SLQT stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 808,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 85.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.