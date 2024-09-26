Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,737 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 316% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,705 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 287,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $10,487,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

