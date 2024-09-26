StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
SIFY stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Sify Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
See Also
