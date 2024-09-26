StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
