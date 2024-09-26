StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

