StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 31.8 %

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.11 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $380,556.00, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

