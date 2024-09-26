StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 31.8 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.