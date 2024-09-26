Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $129.06

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

APO stock opened at $124.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,107,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

