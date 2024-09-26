NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

NKE stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in NIKE by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 113,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

