HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 795 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($10.65).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.65) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBA

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 665.80 ($8.92) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.76. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.71). The company has a market cap of £121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.59, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.