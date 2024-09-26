Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $1,147.80

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,147.80.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $818.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $860.62 and a 200-day moving average of $936.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

