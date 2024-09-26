Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $242.40

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $245.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day moving average is $219.24. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

