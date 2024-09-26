Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $296.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,195,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $251.90 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

