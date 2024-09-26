Analysts Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) PT at $118.00

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

