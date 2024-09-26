Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $5.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.70 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

